Start Up: Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he teared up due to fans' positive comments on his performance as Han Ji Pyeong

In a recent interview, Kim Seon-ho shared his honest thoughts on how his popularity shot up after starring as the loveable Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up.

Start-Up fans will agree that amongst the highlights of the tvN drama was Kim Seon-ho's endearing performance as the loveable second lead syndrome character, Han Ji-pyeong. From gaining social media love to already being in talks to star in another drama, Seon-ho is finally receiving the recognition he so deserves. But, what does the 34-year-old actor have to say about his popularity shooting up with Start-Up?

"I don’t act in any project with the expectation that I’ll become popular. I’ve never even imagined something like this," Seon-ho humbly confessed in an interview with Sports Chosun via Soompi and added, "Until recently, I found it hard to believe that so many people could be showing me interest and support. I wanted to do well in Start-Up because I really liked the character Han Ji-pyeong." Moreover, Seon-ho was extremely appreciative of his fans' positive reaction to his Start-Up performance.

The 2 Days 1 Night also star recalled how around the final episode of Start-Up, fans would leave so many comments on his Instagram page saying things like "Seon-ho, you’re doing well right now." As he read these comments after Start-Up ended, it moved Seon-ho to tears. Seon-ho confessed that he had a lot of thoughts while working on Start-Up but he gained strength from the knowledge that a lot of people were cheering him on.

We adore this 'good boy' and how!

