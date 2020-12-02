Start Up: Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he wants to try being sexy over puppy dog charm; Feels sorry for Han Ji Pyeong

In a recent interview, Kim Seon-ho of Start-Up fame spoke about his character Han Ji-pyeong while also revealing how his dimples, which is a charming physical trait of the 34-year-old actor, was inherited from his aunt.

Kim Seon-ho, who stars as Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up alongside Suzy and Nam Joo-hyuk, has become the trending topic amongst drama fans while also being the latest celebrity crush. In a recent interview with Netflix Korea, via The Swoon, Seon-ho revealed that for him it was "good fortune" to be a part of Start-Up and that he too is an avid fan of the tvN drama.

As for what he thinks about his beloved character Ji-pyeong, the 34-year-old actor confessed that he feels sorry for him while also quipping that it's good to be rich. But, Seon-ho quickly added that if one thinks having money will make them happy, that's not true. Nicknamed as 'Paper Doll' for his dancing skills, Seon-ho joked that when he dances at home, it's not that bad before laughing at himself. As for his deep dimples, which is a charming physical trait of the 2 Days 1 Night star, Seon-ho shared, "Thanks to my aunt whom I inherited my dimples from."

On his puppy dog charm, Seon-ho quipped, "I like it sometimes... I want to try being sexy," before getting shy. While confessing yet again that Confessions is his favourite song, Seon-ho sent out an endearing message to his fan club Seon-ho Hada saying, "The phrase 'You're doing a good job right now' gave me a lot of strength. They're my vitamins. That's what it is to me. Thank you for telling me that I was doing good."

Finally, making a 3-line poem on Ji-pyeong shared, "Even just once / If I could live as Ji-pyeong in reality / I would never make such a regretful decision."

We adore this man and how!

Meanwhile, Start-Up Ep 15 and 16 airs on December 5 and 6.

