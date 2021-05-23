Start Over singer Gaho has begun the countdown for upcoming single; Shows bold new look

Singer-songwriter Gaho unveiled the second music video for his upcoming comeback with "Rush Hour".

At midnight on May 20 KST, Planetarium Records (PLT) unveiled the second music video teaser of Gaho's single Rush Hour, which will be released at 6 pm on May 24 through official SNS.

The teaser video begins with a cinematic mood. It features a scene where Gaho, at the gas station, seems to be waiting for someone. He, then, looks at a woman in a public phone booth. An addictive guitar riff sound flows throughout the video, capturing listeners' ears.

At the zero hour of May 17 KST, the very first teaser video of the song was released. The teaser video, with gloomy background music, features people experiencing traffic jams on a crowded road. A man gets down to check what is wrong and finds a truck, with the words AVOID THIS RUSH HOUR, smack dab in the middle of the road.

Gaho showed his transformation with ash white hair that has never been shown before; through a teaser poster. In particular, his chic yet charismatic glance in the dreamy lighting is sure to catch the eye. Gaho also draws attention by pre-disclosing the making of the MV. The video of the work period contains a musical story based on the traces of anxiety as a singer-songwriter, from melody work to chord progression, image-making, and where his inspiration came from when writing lyrics.

The artist caught attention after last year's JTBC drama Itaewon Class OST Start Over ranked first on various music charts. Gaho is receiving high attention from China, Japan, major Southeast Asian countries, the United States and Europe, and is expanding his influence as a singer-songwriter abroad.

Gaho is also scheduled to hold a Twitter Blueroom Live session from 8 pm KST on the same day as the release of Rush Hour, and have a special meeting with global fans.

Credits :Planetarium Records

