  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Start Over singer Gaho has begun the countdown for upcoming single; Shows bold new look

Singer-songwriter Gaho unveiled the second music video for his upcoming comeback with "Rush Hour".
2954 reads Mumbai
The official poster for Gaho's Rush Hour The official poster for Gaho's Rush Hour, courtesy of Planetarium Records
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At midnight on May 20 KST, Planetarium Records (PLT) unveiled the second music video teaser of Gaho's single Rush Hour, which will be released at 6 pm on May 24 through official SNS.

The teaser video begins with a cinematic mood. It features a scene where Gaho, at the gas station, seems to be waiting for someone. He, then, looks at a woman in a public phone booth. An addictive guitar riff sound flows throughout the video, capturing listeners' ears.

At the zero hour of May 17 KST, the very first teaser video of the song was released. The teaser video, with gloomy background music, features people experiencing traffic jams on a crowded road. A man gets down to check what is wrong and finds a truck, with the words AVOID THIS RUSH HOUR, smack dab in the middle of the road.

Gaho showed his transformation with ash white hair that has never been shown before; through a teaser poster. In particular, his chic yet charismatic glance in the dreamy lighting is sure to catch the eye. Gaho also draws attention by pre-disclosing the making of the MV. The video of the work period contains a musical story based on the traces of anxiety as a singer-songwriter, from melody work to chord progression, image-making, and where his inspiration came from when writing lyrics.

The artist caught attention after last year's JTBC drama Itaewon Class OST Start Over ranked first on various music charts. Gaho is receiving high attention from China, Japan, major Southeast Asian countries, the United States and Europe, and is expanding his influence as a singer-songwriter abroad.

Gaho is also scheduled to hold a Twitter Blueroom Live session from 8 pm KST on the same day as the release of Rush Hour, and have a special meeting with global fans.

ALSO READ: Kpop breaking global streaming giant Spotify’s records left, right & centre feat. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and BTS

Are you excited for Gaho's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Planetarium Records

You may like these
BTS’ Butter MV Sketch takes us closer to their fancy outfits and goofy but smooth like butter personalities
Kpop breaking global streaming giant Spotify’s records left, right & centre feat. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and BTS
Mark Tuan’s Vlog: Thanks fans for the immense love, unboxes his YouTube award with an adorable twist & more
4th gen Kpop group ATEEZ keeps climbing higher; Makes history on Immortal Songs show
Jackson Wang goofs up & SPOILS his next release, talks about TEAM WANG, its future & more
The Indian BTS ARMY had a major role to play in helping BTS’ Butter achieve THESE spectacular records