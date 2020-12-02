Start Up Quiz: Do you think you know everything about the Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho starrer?

  1. Home
Given how we're heading into finale week, we thought it would be fun to see how well-versed Start-Up fans really are when it comes to the popular Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho drama. Take the quiz below.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: December 2, 2020 12:43 pm
Start-Up's final two episodes air on December 5 and 6Start Up Quiz: Do you think you know everything about the Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho starrer?
It's sad to know that the popular tvN drama Start-Up, which managed to win so many hearts around the world with its crisp storytelling and a phenomenal cast, is coming to an end this weekend with only two episodes remaining. We will finally get to know if Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) ends up with Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) or Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho).

It's indeed been a crazy few weeks for fans of the series, who have been theorising the tiniest of details to decipher how things are going to end for the beloved characters. From the meaning behind Sand Box's 'young girl on the swing' logo to even the 'mysterious hooded man' hell-bent on revenge, there were plenty of twists and turns to keep us company in Start-Up, while the central storyline was always the love triangle. Whether you're Team Do-san or Team Ji-pyeong, you know for sure that you're Team Dal-mi, all the way!

Ahead of finale week, how about you test your knowledge of whether you're actually well-versed with all things Start-Up or might have to consider a rewatch? Take the quiz below:

Credits :Pinkvilla,tvN Drama

