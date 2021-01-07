From Start Up to Record of Youth; Here’s what’s inspiring our winter wardrobe this season

We are looking back at the K pop shows that inspired our winter wardrobe with their undefeatable winter fashion.

Winter season is in its prime and apart from the chilling breeze of the season, the only good thing about the weather is the style we can show. This season gives centre stage to stylish coats, chic blazers, killer boots, cute hats and so much more. Not just an excuse to stay warm, but also fashionable. Today, we are looking at K-dramas for inspiration of our next winter chic outfit.

Start-Up: This show represented the ideas and aesthetic of slow living. Be it whimsical prairie dresses or gingham prints, the show pays tribute to the traditional and natural elements of modern society. Seo Dal Mi from Start-Up represents the aesthetic perfectly with her effortless style.

Won In Jae from Start-Up: Seo Dal Mi’s sister, Won In Jae may be a challenging character but her style is unparalleled. Be it power suits, or dressed that dominate the workplace, the character’s fashion sense in the show is just as fierce as she is.

Kairos: Han Ae Ri in the show Kairos rocks a sweater vest better than anyone we have ever seen. Although an unusual accessory, the actress styles it with ease with a plain tee, teacher layers, or even a layering collar beneath, but she rocks it in every style.

An Jeong Ha in Record of Youth: the actress was a beacon of style in the show, be it her classic animal print wardrobe or an undertoned subtle influence of wildness, the character adds colour to the boring animal print styles with her aesthetic.

Credits :PINKVILLA

