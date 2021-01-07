  1. Home
  2. entertainment

From Start Up to Record of Youth; Here’s what’s inspiring our winter wardrobe this season

We are looking back at the K pop shows that inspired our winter wardrobe with their undefeatable winter fashion.
6894 reads Mumbai
Start Up to Record of Youth; Here’s what’s inspiring our winter wardrobeFrom Start Up to Record of Youth; Here’s what’s inspiring our winter wardrobe this season
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Winter season is in its prime and apart from the chilling breeze of the season, the only good thing about the weather is the style we can show. This season gives centre stage to stylish coats, chic blazers, killer boots, cute hats and so much more. Not just an excuse to stay warm, but also fashionable. Today, we are looking at K-dramas for inspiration of our next winter chic outfit.

 

Start-Up: This show represented the ideas and aesthetic of slow living. Be it whimsical prairie dresses or gingham prints, the show pays tribute to the traditional and natural elements of modern society. Seo Dal Mi from Start-Up represents the aesthetic perfectly with her effortless style. 

 

Won In Jae from Start-Up: Seo Dal Mi’s sister, Won In Jae may be a challenging character but her style is unparalleled. Be it power suits, or dressed that dominate the workplace, the character’s fashion sense in the show is just as fierce as she is. 

 

Kairos: Han Ae Ri in the show Kairos rocks a sweater vest better than anyone we have ever seen. Although an unusual accessory, the actress styles it with ease with a plain tee, teacher layers, or even a layering collar beneath, but she rocks it in every style. 

 

An Jeong Ha in Record of Youth: the actress was a beacon of style in the show, be it her classic animal print wardrobe or an undertoned subtle influence of wildness, the character adds colour to the boring animal print styles with her aesthetic. 

 

ALSO READ: The Penthouse ranked the most Buzzworthy Drama by GDC for the sixth time in a row    

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PINKVILLA

You may like these
Ji Pyeong, Lee Rang, Hae Hyo: South Korea chooses 3 second leads in Korean dramas that stole hearts in 2020
From Jisoo’s dramatic tops to Zico’s oversized suits, 5 trends from 2020 that we’re taking with us into 2021
From EXO’s Baekhyun to BTS’ Jimin, here are the top male K idols who ace makeup
Can you guess which Park Bo Gum drama it is by a simple screenshot? Take the fun quiz to find out
BTS’ Jimin has rocked every colour from rose gold to lavender, here are the hues we ranked in the top 5
From all white looks to oversized silhouettes; 5 street style trends BTS’ J Hope has made us fall in love with