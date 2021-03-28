  1. Home
Start Up’s Nam Joo Hyuk & The Handmaiden’s Kim Tae Ri offered lead roles in an upcoming romantic tvN drama

The actors are still reviewing the offer to star as the lead couple in the upcoming show ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’.
Mumbai Updated: March 28, 2021 02:33 pm
Start Up’s Nam Joo Hyuk & The Handmaiden’s Kim Tae Ri offered lead roles in an upcoming romantic tvN drama
Nam Joo Hyuk might soon grace our screens again! After being shot to fame as Nam Do San from the popular series Start Up, many fans have been waiting for his comeback and while missing him, are watching his previous shows. That’s not all. He might be pairing up with the talented The Handmaiden lead actress Kim Tae Ri. 

According to XSports News, Kim Tae Ri’s agency JWide Company and Nam Joo Hyuk’s company Management SOOP said that they are positively reviewing the offer of their appearance in Twenty Five Twenty One (Tentative title). The story is set in the backdrop of 1998 South Korea when there were quite a few problems apparent in the country. It shows us how love blossoms between the young man and a woman, whilst the ongoing turmoil.

If accepted, Kim Tae Ri will be playing the role of a rising fencing star and Nam Joo Hyuk will be opposite her, as a sports reporter for UBS. Actor Kim Tae Ri’s most popular and notable work includes The Handmaiden, Little Forest, and Mr. Sunshine. Her most recent project was the Netflix movie, Space Sweepers where she played the role of Captain Jang. 

As for Nam Joo Hyuk, this will be his comeback to the screen after the popular drama, Start Up. He’s also known for his role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. This is a uniquely off and fresh pair and we can’t wait for them to see yes! After all, who doesn’t want to see two extremely talented actors together? 

Also Read: EXO's Baekhyun unveils a unique medley of songs for Bambi; Confirms military enlistment in April

How excited are you for Nam Joo Hyuk’s comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :Kim Tae Ri InstagramNam Joo Hyuk Instagram

