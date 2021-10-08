‘Start Up’ star Kang Han Na transforms into a vampire in the upcoming web drama ‘Byte Sisters’

On October 7th, her agency Keyeast revealed that Kang Han Na has confirmed her appearance in the tvN D drama 'Byte Sisters'. In the digital drama 'Byte Sisters', both glamor and minimalism are digested with their own charm, and Kang Han Na , who can't stand seeing injustice, is reborn as a 1 million influencer in an instant, unintentionally hiding people in need. It's a drama that helps.

According to Keyeast, Kang Han Na takes on the role of an 821-year-old vampire, who possesses a doll-like visual and unrivaled proportions. He plans to act as a trend setter with 1 million followers who make the followers of the people who wear and apply it. Kang Han Na showed off her gorgeous styling by transforming into a lovable former nine-tailed fox in her previous work, 'My Roommate is a Gumiho'.

'Byte Sisters' will be released on October 19th through tvN's YouTube channel 'Future Handsome'. Kang Han Na is a South Korean actress and radio DJ, signed under KeyEast Entertainment. She received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Chung-Ang University's Department of Theater. During her studies, she starred in several independent films. In 2013, she made her official acting debut, first as Mary in the movie ‘Fasten Your Seatbelt’ as well as Ah Ram, Kim Woo Bin's lover in the movie ‘Friend: The Great Legacy’. She also made her drama debut as Im Seonjoo in ‘Miss Korea’ during the same year.

Other dramas she has acted in are ‘Start Up’, ‘Familiar Wife’, ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’, ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, ‘Just Between Lovers’ and others.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lee Do Hyun & Im Soo Jung become the light of each others’ lives in new ‘Melancholia’ teasers

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.