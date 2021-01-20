Start Up star Kim Seon Ho CONFIRMED to have a cameo as a film director in Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung's Run On

As confirmed by his agency, Start-Up star Kim Seon-ho will be making a special appearance in Run On, which stars Im Siwan and Shin Se-kyung.

Kim Seon-ho's popularity keeps increasing day by day even if it has been quite a few weeks since we bid farewell to his beloved character Han Ji-pyeong from Start-Up. Seonhohada (fandom name) is already eagerly awaiting for any confirmation on Seon-ho's next drama project. The 34-year-old actor is reportedly in talks to star in tvN's upcoming dramas Link as well as the 2004 romantic comedy Mr. Hong's remake.

While fans await to know which drama Seon-ho will choose as his next post Start-Up, we have some exciting news fo you. As confirmed by a report on Dispatch, Seon-ho will be making a special appearance in the ongoing JTBC drama Run On, which stars Im Siwan and Shin Sung-Kyung as Ki Sun-kyum and Oh Mi-joo. Seon-ho's agency Salt Entertainment shared with Dispatch, "Kim Seon-ho will be making a special appearance in Run On," via Soompi. As per some recent snaps from the set of Run On, we even see Seon-ho shooting for his role as a film director alongside Sung-kyung while it's being speculated that Seon-ho's cameo will either take place in Ep 15 or 16.

Run On's production team didn't give any further details regarding Seon-ho's cameo, for which Seon-ho has already completed filming, and asked fans to watch the broadcast to know more. For the unversed, Seon-ho had made his drama debut in Run On director Lee Jae-hoon's 2017 series Good Manager for which Seon-ho was even nominated in the Best New Actor category at the 31st KBS Drama Awards. It's due to his positive working experience with Jae-hoon which led to his upcoming special appearance in Run On.

ALSO READ: True Beauty star Moon Ga Young in talks to reunite with Welcome to Waikiki 2 co star Kim Seon Ho in Link?

Are you excited for Kim Seon-ho's cameo in Run On? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×