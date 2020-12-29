Start Up star Kim Seon Ho on difficulty to cry while acting: I try to think the scenario with co actor is real

During a recent V Live session, Start-Up star Kim Seon-ho confessed that it's not easy to cry on set when everyone, including dozens of staff, is watching him.

2020 has truly been nothing short of a delightful year for Kim Seon-ho as his scene-stealing performance in Start-Up garnered him a ton of much-deserved attention. Moreover, it was his emotional sequences as Han Ji-pyeong with halmeoni (Kim Hae-sook) which was considered a major highlight in the popular tvN drama. Seon-ho's ability to express complex emotions won hearts on a worldwide scale.

During a recent V Live session, Seon-ho was asked by a Seonhohada (fandom name) member as to how he focuses on crying scenes. To this, the 34-year-old actor confessed how he can cry to some extent if asked to shed some tears in a moment's notice, via Asia Today and Soompi. We had seen this during a 2 Days 1 Night episode when Seon-ho had to pretend to be dumped by his hypothetical girlfriend. However, Seon-ho also added how it's not easy for him to cry while everyone, including dozens of staff, are watching him.

Seon-ho revealed that he tries to think of the scenario with his co-actor as real. Giving an example of Start-Up, even if the staff is watching from afar or from close by, Seon-ho makes himself believe that the world and this situation is real and even though someone is watching him, the two of them have met in the world of Start-Up.

Moreover, talking about the emotional breakdown scene with halmeoni when Ji-pyeong finds out about her illness, Seon-ho decoded, "[I focus on] the purpose of the scene and what it is that Iâ€™m trying to say in that scene, rather than the emotion. For example, if I wanted to say, 'I'm a bad guy,' regarding my resentment and emotions about Grandma, I thought it was a roundabout way of saying, 'Grandma, I'm sorry.'"

We can't wait to see more of Kim Seon-ho's emotional maturity as an actor in his future projects!

