Start Up star Kim Sun Ho receives a sweet gift on the sets of the drama from '2 Days & 1 Night' team

Kim Sun Ho is currently starring in tvN drama Start-Up. The actor recently received a sweet gift on the sets of the show from his "2 Days & 1 Night" team.

Start-Up actor Kim Sun Ho has received a sweet gift on the sets of the tvN drama. For the unversed, the actor plays Han Ji Pyeong in the drama. He stars opposite Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kang Han Na in the weekend drama. While the actor is receiving praises for his acting on screen, he was recently showered with love off-screen by the crew of the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures of a coffee truck sent by the team.

In the photos, the handsome actor poses beside a banner with the team's photo and sends them back the love. He also posed beside a purple truck with flowers decked up the window of the cart. He was also snapped in taking a selca with the truck. The actor shared the photo with the caption, "Who are we? #1N2D! I love you (heart)."

Check out the photos below:

Kim Sun Ho joined the fourth season of the KBS variety show last year. The actor's clueless and inexperienced image has won fans over. As for Start-Up, the actor plays the second lead in the series and he has been oozing the second lead syndrome for his character is evidently smitten by Suzy's character Seo Dal Mi. Whereas, Dal Mi has herself entangled with Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San.

For those watching the series, which team are you in? Team Han Ji Pyeong or Team Nam Do San? Let us know your vote in the comments below.

