Start Up star Suzy and Shin Dong Yup to host the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards

The awards show will be broadcasted live on May 13, 2021! Read on to find out more.
The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards are almost a month away and our heart is thumping with excitement. For those uninitiated, Baeksang Arts Awards are one of the major awards in South Korea for the entertainment industry. When an actor wins an award in this category, you know they’re amongst the most impeccable actors in the industry. With Hallyu going global, the excitement for Baeksang Awards is more as International fans will be watching the awards and rooting for their favourites to win in the best categories.

In the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, dramas, shows and films are taken from the duration they were aired from May 1, 2020, and April 11, 2021. This year some amazing actors and dramas have been nominated in various categories. Drama like Beyond Evil, Its Okay To Not Be Okay and Flower Of Evil have earned nominations in the Best Drama category, while actors like Song Joong Ki, Kim So Yeon, Lee Joon Gi and Kim So Hyun have earned nominations in the Best Actor and Actress category. Now, we have some more news regarding the live broadcast.

Suzy and Shin Dong Yup have been roped in to host the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. The event will take place in Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do next month. However, the two have been veteran emcees of the Baeksang Awards. Suzy has hosted the prestigious award show for six consecutive years! Shin Dong Yup hosted the Baeksang Arts Awards for three consecutive years and then again post a break for a year. It will be broadcast live on JTBC from on May 13th at 9 pm KST and will be held without a live audience owing to the pandemic.

