Start Up: Suzy is both happy & sad for the finale; Kim Seon Ho wishes fans will keep the show in their memory

As Start-Up aired its final episode last night, Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na bid farewell to the popular tvN drama with their closing remarks.

Many fans were left extremely disheartened with the knowledge that Start-Up, starring Suzy as Seo Dal-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san, Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong and Kang Han-na as Won In-jae, aired its final episode last night. According to Nielsen Korea via Newsen and Soompi, the popular tvN drama ended on a good note as Start-Up Ep 16 scored average nationwide ratings of 4.9 percent and 5.2 percent for its two parts respectively.

Bidding a fond farewell to the drama was its leading cast as Suzy shared with News1 Korea, "I feel a mix of both happiness and sadness. During the eight months I spent in my role as Seo Dal-mi, I felt very comforted and also very happy, so I’m sad that filming has come to an end," via Soompi Moreover, the 26-year-old actress acknowledged that Start-Up turned out so well thanks to all of the amazing staff who worked hard for eight months and that it was her honour to be a part of this production. As the interview took place before the finale aired, Suzy wished for fans to support her show until the end.

Mirroring his co-star's stance, Joo-hyuk noted how all of Start-Up's staff and actors worked so hard the past few months and even though eight months felt like a long time, it still feels so short now that it's over. "I’ve learned a lot while acting as Nam Do-san and watching him grow and mature. It feels like I grew together with him. Thank you for showing so much love for Start-Up," the 26-year-old actor added.

As for Seon-ho, the 34-year-old actor confessed that the past eight enjoyable and happy months felt so long and so short at the same time. Moreover, the time he spent sharing his worries together with others will become very meaningful for the actor. "I want to give my thanks to the director, the writer, the actors, all of the staff, and especially to all of the viewers who gave their love to the drama. We were able to create a good production because we were together. Please keep Start-Up in your memory. Thank you once again," Seon-ho shared.

Finally, Han-na admitted how during the past eight months, she immersed herself in filming as In-jae while thinking off all the youth who are taking on their own challenges. "I hope that the viewers were able to gain positive energy from not only Won In-jae’s story, but from the stories of the other characters as well. Please enjoy the final episode. Thank you so much," the 31-year-old actress concluded to News1 Korea.

We're definitely going to miss Start-Up's talented cast!

