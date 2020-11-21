  1. Home
Start Up: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho share celebratory snaps as they wrap shooting for the drama

As we officially have only six episodes left before we bid farewell to Start-Up, Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho recently wrapped filming for the tvN drama and shared some adorable snaps on Instagram from their last day.
Start-Up is amongst the most popular currently airing dramas that have struck the right chord on its audience, thanks to its fresh storyline about young entrepreneurs who strive to make it big in the competitive business world. Moreover, it's the stellar performances by the main leads - Suzy as Seo Dal-mi, Nam Joo-hyuk as Nam Do-san and Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong that won hearts all around the world.

While there are still six episodes left to come out before the series ends, the cast of Start-Up recently wrapped shooting for the beloved tvN drama and took to their Instagram pages to share celebratory snaps from the final days of shooting. Suzy flooded her IG page with some heartwarming pictures which include posing with Joo-hyuk and Seon-ho in separate photos making Dal-mi x Do-san and Dal-mi x Ji-pyeong shippers very happy. We also see Suzy posing with Kim Hae-sook, who plays Dal-mi's endearing grandmother Choi Won-deok as well as Team Samsan Tech - Joo-hyuk, Yoo Su-bin as Lee Chul-san, Kim Do-wan as Kim Yong-san and Jeong Sa-ha as Stephanie Lee. While Joo-hyuk also posted a snap of the Samsan Tech trio, Seon-ho was seen posing with his team while holding the customised cake made for him.

Check out Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho's photos from their final day of filming below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 남주혁 (@skawngur)

We're going to miss this cast and how!

ALSO READ: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he thought Nam Joo Hyuk came straight out of a manhwa when he first saw him

How you do you think the final six episodes of Start-Up will pan out? Share your wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Seon-ho's Instagram

