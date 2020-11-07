  1. Home
Start Up: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk & Samsan Tech team are all gummy smiles; Kim Seon Ho treats fans with cute selfie

Suzy took to her Instagram page to share a fun behind-the-scenes snap from the shoot of Start-Up along with Nam Joo-hyuk and Team Samsan Tech. Kim Seon-ho also shared an ultra-handsome selfie of himself on IG.
18219 reads Mumbai
Start Up: Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk & Samsan Tech team are all gummy smiles; Kim Seon Ho treats fans with cute selfie
Start-Up is amongst the most popular dramas which are currently airing thanks to its intriguing and fresh storytelling as well as the terrific performances by the entire cast. For the unversed, the tvN drama tells us the interesting story of youthful individuals Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) and Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), who strive to become big entrepreneurs.

We also have Kim Seon-ho as Han Ji-pyeong, an already established entrepreneur and Kang Han-na as Won In-jae, a chaebol heiress who wants to be successful in her own merit. Given that we're only six episodes down, the cast is busy shooting for the remaining episodes and updating fans with fun photos on Instagram. Recently, Suzy took to IG to share a behind-the-scenes snap while on set with Joo-hyuk and Team Samsan Tech including Yoo Su-bin, who plays Lee Chul-san, Kim Do-wan, who plays Kim Yong-san and Stephanie Lee, who plays Jeong Sa-ha. The sequence being shot is at a restaurant as Samsan Tech squad enjoys a hearty meal with beers.

On the other hand, Seon-ho took to IG as well to treat fans with a cute selfie looking ultra-handsome in a white tee layered with a brown oversized winter jacket. The actor is seen doing a V sign while addressing his fans in the caption.

Check out Suzy and Kim Seon-ho's latest Instagram posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

오늘도 스타트업  #삼산텍 #회식하는날 #서대표가 #쏜다 #

A post shared by 숮이  (@skuukzky) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

잠시 후 브이앱에서 ㅎㅎ  (지금 바로)

A post shared by 김선호 (@seonho__kim) on

We adore this cast and how! Squad goals, anyone?

ALSO READ: Start Up Ep 7 Preview: Nam Joo Hyuk & Kim Seon Ho vie for Suzy & Kim Hae Sook's affections over awkward dinner

Meanwhile, Start-Up Ep 7 will air tonight, i.e. November 7.

Credits :Suzy and Kim Seon-ho's Instagram

