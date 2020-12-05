Start Up: Suzy REVEALS why her emotional breakup with Nam Joo Hyuk is her favourite scene from the drama

*SPOILERS ALERT* We're just a few hours away from Start-Up Ep 15 and in a recent interview, Suzy revealed her favourite scene and favourite line from the popular tvN drama.

*SPOILERS ALERT* In a recently shared Instagram post, Suzy had posted a cute, pouty selfie with Nam Joo-hyuk, which was clicked before Seo Dal-mi and Nam Do-san's teary-eyed breakup sequence in Start-Up Ep 12. Recalling the breakup as her favourite scene in the popular tvN drama was the 26-year-old actress herself during an interview with Sports Seoul.

The heartbreaking sequence in question sees Dal-mi putting her feelings aside and breaking up with Do-san because she wants to see him achieve his dream of working at Silicon Valley under 2STO. While Suzy acknowledged that there are many greats scenes in Start-Up, the breakup moment, for her, was the "most miserable and sad moment of Seo Dal-mi's life." According to Suzy, Alex Kwon's (Jasper Cho) clear dismissal of Dal-mi's capabilities by disbanding Samsan Tech and only giving leeway to the developers made her realise her incompetence as a CEO as well as suffering the pain of losing her teammates.

"Despite the loss of confidence and faith, she desperately wanted to help Nam Do-san achieve his dreams, which is why she said those harsh words to him," Suzy reasoned with Sports Seoul before adding, "Just as there is no business that succeeds from the beginning, things didn’t go smoothly for Seo Dal-mi and Nam Do-san’s first relationship, and this was the scene where they cried heartbrokenly after their first breakup," via Soompi.

As for her favourite line from Start-Up, it takes place during Dal-mi's Ep 5 conversation with Jeong Sa-ha (Stephanie Lee): "I've never regretted my decisions before. I tried my best to make that happen." While this showcases Dal-mi's firm conviction and philosophy, Suzy confessed that she really liked the dialogue because it seems like a line that explains Dal-mi.

"I want to take after her in this way, but it means that if you take an action, you must make an effort to take responsibility for it, so I believe you’re supposed to have achieved something first," Suzy concluded.

Start-Up Ep 15 and 16 airs today and tomorrow, i.e. December 5 and 6.

