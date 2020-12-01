Start Up: Suzy shows off her pout face with Nam Joo Hyuk in a cute selfie; Subtly hints she's Team Nam Do San

Suzy took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie with her Start-Up co-star Nam Joo-hyuk. Read below to know why we think the 26-year-old actress subtly hinted that she's Team Nam Do-san.

Start-Up is only mere days away from airing its final two episodes with the debate still very much on; Are you Team Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk) or Team Han Ji-pyeong (Kim Seon-ho)? While officially Do-san's character is the main lead in drama terms, many have been feeling major second lead syndrome when it comes to Ji-pyeong, especially if you factor in the childhood letters written to Seo Dal-mi (Suzy).

On the other hand, people are also loving Do-san and Dal-mi's palpable chemistry, which is thanks to Suzy and Joo-hyuk's endearing camaraderie while together in scenes. When it comes to Suzy herself, the 26-year-old actress may have subtly hinted that she was Team Do-san, thanks to a recent Instagram post. Suzy shared a selfie with Joo-hyuk, which was taken inside a bus just before Dal-mi and Do-san's emotional breakup sequence. In the cute selca, while Joo-hyuk shows off a gummy smile, Suzy is seen with her pout game on point. There's also her clever trick of adding the four-leaf clover (good luck charm!) to hide the person sitting behind them, who happened to be captured in the frame as well.

"Inside the bus that we took on our way of breaking up. Dal-mi with Do-san. #StartUp," Suzy captioned her IG post via @suzypuppies on Twitter. It definitely feels as though Suzy wasn't too happy to see Dal-mi and Do-san's breakup which has us believing that the former Miss A member is rooting for a DoDal endgame rather than a JiDal ending.

Check out Suzy's adorable selfie with Nam Joo-hyuk from the sets of Start-Up below:

We adore this pair and how!

Are you rooting for a DoDal or JiDal endgame in Start-Up? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Start-Up Ep 15 and 16 will be airing on December 5 and 6.

