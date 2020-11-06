Start Up: Team Nam Joo Hyuk or Team Kim Seon Ho; Who do you want Suzy to end up with in the K drama?

Although it has only been six episodes of Start-Up, we're finding ourselves torn between Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho. We cannot decide who should Suzy end up in the drama.

Warning Spoilers Ahead:

Is it just us or are your hearts also oscillating between Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho in Start-Up? If you know what we are talking about, you would already be aware that the two handsome men are entangled in an unusual love triangle with Suzy on the screen. Over the six episodes of the K-drama, we've stood witness to Seo Dal Mi (Suzy's) love for Nam Do San (Nam Joo Hyuk) owing to the letters written over a decade and a half ago.

However, little does she know that Han Ji Pyung (Kim Seon Ho) was the man or rather the good boy behind the letters from the past. When Dal Mi expresses her wish to meet Do San, Ji Pyung hunts down the real Do San and explains the complicated past before presenting him in front of the aspiring businesswoman. However, it is obvious that Ji Pyung is head over heels for her, *cough* second lead syndrome *cough*.

Whereas, with every passing episode, we also see Do San falling for Dal Mi because who wouldn't? In the sixth episode, we also learn about Do San's kind heart. The empathetic boy who chose losing over greed despite being one of the most brilliant minds in South Korea. With the revelation, we are obviously torn between the good boy who is making sure Dal Mi is protected and the kind-heart man who isn't running away from his feelings for Dal Mi! So we turn to you, to understand which team are you on and why?

