Start Up teen star Nam Da Reum enrols for performing arts creation; His mother spills the bean

Start-Up actor Nam Da Reum has enrolled in performing arts creation department in South Korea. His mother shares the certificate.

Several Korean drama fans have seen Nam Da Reum grow from the young boy in Boys Over Flowers to a handsome performer in Start-Up. While he continues to prove what a good actor he is growing up to be on screen, off-screen his mother has revealed that Nam Da Reum has been accepted to Chung-Ang University. The 18-year-old was accepted in the early admissions. The proud mom shared the admission certificate on Instagram. The actor has enrolled in the department of Performing Arts Creation.

As translated by AllKPop, the Instagram caption read, "Thank you, everyone, who congratulated Nam Da Reum's colleague acceptance. We received a lot of direct messages asking which college he will be going to and if he is preparing for the college entrance exam." His mother revealed that Nam Da Reum had applied in only at Chung-Ang University after much consideration.

Nam Da Reum's happy mother added that the teenage star had submitted a number of applications as a proof of appearances in films and dramas. Check out her Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Nam Da Reum began his acting career at the age of 7. He starred in Lee Min Ho led Boys Over Flowers. He went on to star in Secret Healer, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin, While You Were Sleeping and Hotel Del Luna. The actor recently grabbed eyeballs for his performance in tvN's Start-Up, where he featured in the first episode. Check out fan reactions below.

Credits :AllKPop

