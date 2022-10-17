Start-Up: 3 reasons why the Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho starrer was superhit

Cast It goes without saying that Start-Up became introduced to the people for its fabulous casting. Female lead Bae Suzy is a fan favourite and has been for years. After the success of ‘Vagabond’, she took on a new type of character in the form of Seo Dal Mi, the girl who wished to become the Korean Steve Jobs. During many moments, a confident Suzy was introduced to the viewers.

Start-Up is a 2020 K-drama that boasted a star cast and an ambitious storyline to go along with the fresh introduction of a female centric set-up. It became a hot topic in the Hallyu communities all throughout its course and even after that, owing to its highly divided audience which in turn boosted its viewership ratings by a large number. The show followed a girl who dreams of being a successful entrepreneur. As she rises from nothing, she comes across many hurdles and is helped by two men in her life, one who is her first love and another one who pretends to be him. Running for 16 episodes, the romance comedy had a lot of drama and vision. On its 2nd anniversary of its premiere on October 17, 2020, we take a look back at the reasons why it became so popular.

Nam Joo Hyuk was known by the people for his charming boy role in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo’, however they waited for him to take on more challenging characters, much like his portrayal in ‘The Light In Your Eyes’. As Nam Do San, he got to explore a more realistic side of him and become emotive. In the drama, his desperateness to succeed was a winning factor for Nam Do San, while they also related to his slightly unique ideas.

Kim Seon Ho was easily becoming the second-lead King, as he took on multiple roles in which he shone on the sidelines, showing enough potential to become the main star. Han Ji Pyeong continues to be one of his most talked about characters where he became this emotionally dependent but decisive and loving character.

Storyline

A girl who has a goal to fulfill, Seo Dal Mi shakes off her lack of a strong background to build her a flourishing future as an entrepreneur. Her equation with the many characters around her is a learning curve filled with pitfalls. On the other hand, her sister who has everything that she does not- impressive education, money, however the same become her eventual setbacks.

Han Ji Pyeong poses as Seo Dal Mi’s first love by writing her letters. He is very kind to her grandmother who helped him during some of his toughest times in his childhood. As he crosses paths with Seo Dal Mi as an adult, he finds it difficult to not pay attention to her and instead help her out. Nam Do San is an engineer with math skills but lack of a management body. On meeting Seo Dal Mi, he lies to get her to be on his side by actually becoming her first love. The set-up is everything exciting and a very rom-com storyline, only with the additional twist of a love triangle between its three main characters.

Love triangle and the fight

Start-Up had a fabulous three-way love story running on a fairly beloved cast. Things started to become complex as the audiences became obsessed with the roles of Han Ji Pyeong and Nam Do San who each possessed their flaws and dents to their characters. The contradictory set-up which presented the possibility of only one winner at the end, with the prize being a successful romantic relationship with Seo Dal Mi, the masses got divided into half. Sides were being taken and a debate over who the female lead should eventually end up with gave way for fan wars and more talk about the show on online communities. This only added to the popularity of Start-Up and made it a race to see who would win. Though it was Nam Do San who finally ended up with Seo Dal Mi, you will still be able to witness a few people arguing for Han Ji Pyeong’s case.

A win-win for the show!

