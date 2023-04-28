Start Up fame Nam Joo Hyuk’s agency denies any involvement of the actor in viral 'sparring' video

Earlier this week, a video supposedly showing ‘A’ partaking in such a forced ‘sparring’ match against his will was uploaded on YouTube. While Nam Joo Hyuk is not visible in the video, ‘A’ claims that he was present at the time.

Management SOOP denying the allegations

On April 28, Management SOOP categorically denied any connection between Nam Joo Hyuk and the ‘sparring video’, claiming he was not even present when it was shot. The agency also indicated that Nam Joo Hyuk had previously met with accuser ‘A’ to discuss his charges and had seen the film in question during their initial meeting, but that it had nothing to do with him.

The whole statement of management SOOP is as follows:

"Hello. This is Management SOOP.

We are making an official statement regarding the YouTube content that was released on April 26 about actor Nam Joo Hyuk (whom we will hereafter refer to as simply “the actor”).

First of all, we are clearly stating that the so-called 'sparring' video that was included in this YouTube content has no relation to the actor. Also, it is not true at all that he forced anyone to take part in this so-called 'sparring.'

At the actor’s first meeting with the accuser, we learned of the existence of this video, and we saw the entire thing. If you watch the video in question, the actor does not appear at all, and there is no content related to the actor at all. We express our deep regret that, while releasing this video, one YouTube channel talked about it as if the actor took part in that sparring video.

Right now, investigations regarding school violence are still ongoing. It is a very difficult thing to prove that one did not do something. We entreat you to please refrain from one-sided reports until there are clear results from the investigation.

Thank you."

How did the accusations start?

Last year, Nam Joo Hyuk was embroiled in claims of school violence after three accusers came forward, alleging that the actor and his friends bullied them in high school. One of the accusations claimed, among other things, that if a weak student did something that irritated Nam Joo Hyuk and his buddies, they would form a ring around the student and force him to fight someone of their choosing.

At the time, Nam Joo Hyuk's agency Management SOOP rejected the first two accusers' claims and clarified the third accuser's claims. The corporation has filed a lawsuit against two of the accusers, as well as the reporter and publication that ran the original interview. Some of Nam Joo Hyuk's pals are also said to have denied that the ‘forced sparring’ claimed by complainant ‘A’ ever occurred.

Meanwhile, Nam Joo Hyun enlisted in the military on March 20. 2023 and serving in the police force (The Capital Defense Command Military Police Group).

