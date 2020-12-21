Start Up's Kim Seon Ho offered to star in drama remake of Mr Hong; Shin Min Ah confirmed as female lead

While Oh My Venus star Shin Min-ah is already confirmed to play the female lead in the drama remake of the 2004 romantic comedy Mr. Hong, Start-Up star Kim Seon-ho is currently in talks to play the male lead in the upcoming tvN series.

Kim Seon-ho is definitely on everyone's radar after his scene-stealing act as Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up. While there were reports of him being offered tvN drama Link, Newsen recently revealed that the 34-year-old actor is in talks to play the male lead in another upcoming tvN series, which is the remake of the 2004 romantic comedy Mr. Hong starring Kim Joo-hyuk and Uhm Jung-hwa.

"Kim Seon-ho is positively considering the offer to star in the new drama Mr. Hong (working title)," the actor's agency Salt Entertainment confirmed, via Soompi. On the other hand, Daily Sports disclosed that Oh My Venus star Shin Min-ah has been confirmed as the female lead in Mr. Hong. If Seon-ho accepts, this will be the actor's first project with the Diva star. For the unversed, Mr. Hong's storyline is based on Hong Doo-shik (Joo-hyuk), a guy who takes on all sorts of odd jobs around town to make a living and Yoon Hye-jin (Jung-hwa), a dentist from Seoul who nobly opens a clinic in the same town as Doo-shik.

In the drama remake, Seon-ho as Doo-shik aka the neighbourhood hero Mr. Hong will be someone who loves involving himself in every situation just to help people out. Doo-shik only accepts minimum wages for his odd jobs and also speaks informally to elderly and children alike. Doo-shik is a mysterious man as various rumours circulate about why he was missing for a few years.

While Shin Ha-eun of The Crowned Clown fame is writing the drama, Mr. Hong is in discussion to air on tvN in the first half of 2021.

