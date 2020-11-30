Start Up's Kim Seon Ho TOPS Nov Brand Reputation Rankings for drama actors; Beats Nam Joo Hyuk & Lee Dong Wook

Kim Seon-ho, who currently stars in Start-Up as well as 2 Days 1 Night, topped November 2020's Brand Reputation Rankings for drama actors with a brand reputation index of 6,024,503.

Kim Seon-ho, who is currently winning many hearts as Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up and his own adorable self in 2 Days 1 Night, has deservedly topped the Brand Reputation Rankings for drama actors in November 2020, as revealed by The Korean Business Research Institute via Soompi. Seon-ho's brand reputation index is an impressive 6,024,503.

When it comes to the high-ranking phrases in the actor's keyword analysis, it includes his Start-Up co-star 'Suzy', 'popular' and '2 Days 1 Night' while the 34-year-old actor's highest-ranking related terms include 'confess', 'vanquish' and 'suspicious'. Moreover, Seon-ho's positivity-negativity analysis revealed to be an impressive score of 82.40% positive reactions. At No. 2, we have Seon-ho's Start-Up co-star Nam Joo-hyuk with a brand reputation index of 5,787,606 and at No. 2, we have Tale of the Nine Tailed star Lee Dong-wook with a brand reputation index of 5,503,107.

At No. 4, we have Birthcare Center star Park Ha-sun with a brand reputation index of 4,135,259 and at No. 5, we have Ha-sun's Birthcare Center co-star Uhm Ji Won with a brand reputation index of 4,023,076. At No. 17, we have Suzy with a brand reputation index of 2,449,732.

Congratulations, Kim Seon-ho!

ALSO READ: Start Up star Kim Seon Ho REVEALS he thought Nam Joo Hyuk came straight out of a manhwa when he first saw him

Meanwhile, speaking of Start-Up, the final two episodes will be airing this weekend, i.e. December 5 and 6, as we'll come to know if Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) ends up with Nam Do-san (Joo-hyuk) or the writer adds a twist and gives Han Ji-pyeong (Seon-ho) a happy ending with Dal-mi instead.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×