Start Up’s Nam Joo Hyuk, Vagabond’s Lee Seung Gi, and more; Vote for Bae Suzy's best on-screen partner in K-dramas

Bae Suzy, a South Korean singer, actress, and model, gained fame as a member of the girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment. She transitioned into acting with her debut in the television series Dream High in 2011, and since then, she has captivated audiences with her performances in various series. Known as the "Nation’s First Love," Suzy is adored both in South Korea and internationally.

From her pairing with Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Seon Ho in the popular K-drama Start Up to her on-screen chemistry with Lee Seung Gi in the action romance K-drama Vagabond, cast your vote for Bae Suzy’s best on-screen pairing in K-dramas in the poll below.

Best on-screen pairing of Bae Suzy

Start Up revolves around young entrepreneurs who passionately work to transform their tech aspirations into reality. Along the way, they navigate the challenges of pursuing both love and success in the highly competitive world of startups.

In Vagabond, a stuntman entangled in a tragic airplane crash stumbles upon a national corruption scandal during the course of his investigation.

In While You Were Sleeping, three individuals endowed with the ability to foresee the future collaborate to prevent disastrous incidents and expose a corrupt lawyer. The narrative revolves around their efforts to alter the course of events using their unique predictive abilities and to stand against injustice.

Uncontrollably Fond narrates the tale of childhood sweethearts separated by circumstances. In a twist of fate, years later, they find themselves drawn closer when they collaborate on a documentary project.

Dream High unfolds the story of a diverse group of individuals who enroll in a prestigious performing arts school with aspirations of becoming idol stars. Throughout their journey, they not only pursue their dreams but also discover the profound meanings of friendship, love, and life.

