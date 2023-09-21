Start-Up's Suzy, King the Land star YoonA, IU of Hotel del Luna, more: Pick favorite female K-pop idol actress

K-pop idols are renowned for their dazzling performances, captivating global audiences with their music and dance talents. Remarkably, some K-pop idols have successfully transitioned into the acting world, earning acclaim for their acting skills and achieving popularity. Two notable examples are Bae Suzy, celebrated for her performances in Start-Up and Vagabond, YoonA known for performances in King The Land and Big Mouth, and IU, known for her roles in Hotel Del Luna and My Mister. Choose your favorite idol turned-actress from the poll below.

K-pop idol turned actress

Bae Suzy, previously a member of the girl group Miss A, embarked on her acting journey in 2011 with her debut in the drama Dream High. Over the years, she has garnered significant acclaim for her roles in hit K-dramas like While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, and Start-Up. Suzy stands as one of the most esteemed idols who successfully transitioned into the realm of acting, earning numerous awards for her outstanding performances, including the prestigious Best New Actress award at the 48th Baeksang Arts Awards.

IU, who began her career at the tender age of 15, has risen to become a household name in South Korea. Renowned for her honey-like vocals, the Celebrity singer is affectionately known throughout the country as Korea's Little Sister. Besides her musical career, IU has also ventured into acting.

She started with supporting roles in dramas like Dream High (2011) before transitioning to lead roles in The Producers (2015) and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016), both of which received significant attention and praise from fans. Her portrayal of Lee Ji An in My Mister (2018) earned her a nomination for Best Actress in Television at the prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards.

IU's acting credits also include Persona (2019), Hotel del Luna (2019), and Shades of the Heart (2019). Notably, she recently appeared in the movie Dream alongside Park Seo Joon, further solidifying her status as a multi-talented artist in the South Korean entertainment industry.

YoonA, the representative visual of one of South Korea's most beloved girl groups, Girls' Generation, embarked on her acting career alongside her music debut. After devoting five years to training in singing and acting, she took her initial steps in acting with a minor role in Two Outs in the Ninth Inning (2007). In 2008, YoonA secured her first leading role in You Are My Destiny, a performance that earned her two Best New Actress Awards at the KBS Drama Awards. Her role in Prime Minister & I (2013) also garnered recognition, as she received the Excellence Award at the 2013 KBS Drama Awards.

YoonA's acting portfolio includes notable dramas such as The K2 (2016), Big Mouth (2022), and King the Land (2023). Her transition from idol to actress has been marked by consistent success and recognition in the entertainment industry.

Kim Sejeong, who gained immense recognition as the lead actress in the hit K-drama Business Proposal, is a versatile artist who is currently making waves as a soloist. She initially rose to fame as a member of the girl groups Gugudan and the project girl group I.O.I.

Kim Sejeong made her debut in acting in 2016, and since then, she has consistently delivered outstanding performances. Her roles in dramas such as School 2017, I Wanna Hear Your Song, and The Uncanny Counter (seasons 1 and 2) have firmly established her as a highly sought-after actress in the Korean entertainment industry.

Krystal Jung, a member of the veteran girl group f(x), has transitioned into a well-known actress in addition to her music career. Her acting journey began with her debut in the 2010 drama More Charming by the Day. Over the years, Krystal has taken on various roles in dramas such as My Lovely Girl, The Bride of Habaek, Police University, and Crazy Love, among others. Krystal's striking beauty and impressive acting abilities have not only garnered her a devoted fanbase but also critical acclaim as an actress.

Hyeri, a talented singer and actress, has made a name for herself with her outstanding acting abilities and endearing personality. She initially launched her career as a member of the girl group Girl's Day but soon ventured into the world of acting.

Her performances in popular Korean dramas like Reply 1988, Two Cops, and Miss Lee have not only received critical acclaim but have also resonated with audiences. Hyeri's impressive acting skills have earned her numerous awards, including the New Star Award at the 2016 SBS Drama Awards.

Continuing her successful acting career, she has recently appeared in dramas like May I Help You? and My Roommate is a Gumiho, further solidifying her reputation as a talented and versatile actress in the industry.

