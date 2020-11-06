Start Up's Yoo Su Bin celebrates his birthday on the sets of the drama as Nam Joo Hyuk clicks his funny snaps

Yoo Su-bin, who plays the adorable Lee Chul-san in Start-Up, celebrated his 28th birthday today on the sets of the tvN drama and shared photos and videos from the cake cutting ceremony.

One of the major highlights of Start-Up that's attracting viewers towards the tvN drama is the friendship between the 'San' trio aka Nam Do-san (Nam Joo-hyuk), Lee Chul-san (Yoo Su-bin) and Kim Yong-san (Kim Do-wan). *SPOILERS ALERT* This was especially seen in Ep 6, when the best friends had a minor fallout over the distribution of the shares when it comes to Samsan Tech.

However, when Chul-san had milk burst all over his eyes, the boys banded back together and gave us a hilarious yet heartwarming sequence which showcased how their friendship trumps over everything else. The onscreen bond has also led to a real-life friendship between the trio as evidenced by their Instagram posts. Su-bin celebrates his 28th birthday today, i.e November 6, 2020, and took to IG to share some fun photos and videos from his cake cutting ceremony while on the sets of Start-Up.

In the pictures shared, you can see the birthday boy cutely holding the cake in his hand before Joo-hyuk photobombs him to click funny snaps of his good friend. "Thank you so much to everyone who celebrated my birthday!!!! (Why is Nam Do-san like that?)," Su-bin quipped as his caption referring to Joo-hyuk's character. The Crash Landing on You star also shared videos on Instagram Stories of Start-Up's team, including Joo-hyuk and Do-wan, singing Happy Birthday while Su-bin was pleasantly surprised and thanked everyone.

We adore this bromance and how!

Moreover, taking to the comments section were Joo-hyuk, Do-wan as well as Suzy, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na who adorably wished Su-bin on his birthday.

Happy Birthday, Yoo Su-bin!

