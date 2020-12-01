Start Up's Yoo Su Bin has a Crash Landing on You reunion with Yang Kyung Won, Tang Joon Sang and Kim Young Min

Yoo Soo-bin, who currently stars in Start-Up, took to his Instagram page to share some lovely snaps from his mini-reunion with his beloved Crash Landing on You castmates Yang Kyung-won, Tang Joon-sang and Kim Young-min.

Ri Jung-hyuk's unit is back once again! Crash Landing on You fans were in for a major treat on Instagram recently, courtesy of Yoo Su-bin, who played the loveable Korean dramas addict staff sergeant Kim Joo-muk. Taking to his IG page, Su-bin revealed that he reunited recently with a few of his beloved CLOY castmates, which left our hearts fluttering with pure joy.

Su-bin grabbed some coffee with Yang Kyun-won, who played the uptight yet a complete softie at heart master sergeant major Pyo Chi-soo, Tang Joon-sang, who played the always caring lance-corporal Keum Eun-dong and Kim Young-min, who played a wiretapper with an eventual change of heart Jung Man-bok. Missing from the pack of five was Lee Shin-young, who played the young man with idol-like looks first lieutenant Park Kwang-beom. Dressed in casual wear, the foursome posed for several selfies giving us major CLOY feels!

Check out Yoo Su-bin's IG post from his Crash Landing on You mini-reunion below:

We adore this cast and how!

Recently, a petition became viral to have a Season 2 for Crash Landing on You, which stars Hyun Bin as Ri Jung-hyuk, a North Korean captain and Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri, a South Korean chaebol heiress. Thousands of fans have signed the petition and if indeed there were a CLOY Season 2, we'd totally be amongst the happy troopers.

Do you think Crash Landing on You should have a Season 2? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Start Up's Yoo Su Bin celebrates his birthday on the sets of the drama as Nam Joo Hyuk clicks his funny snaps

Meanwhile, Su-bin continues to win many hearts with his role as the adorable goofball Lee Chul-san in Start-Up while fans are loving his chemistry with Stephanie Lee, who plays Jung Sa-ha.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×