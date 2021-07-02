State of Siege Temple Attack trailer: Akshaye Khanna looks promising in the role of NSG commando for web film

‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’ trailer was released recently and the upcoming action-thriller web film has some good faces.

Zee5’s web series ‘State of Siege: 26/11’ which was released back in 2020 was appreciated for depicting the terrorist attack that took place on 26 November 2008. The web series gained immense love from the viewers who were surprised to know about the sequel ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’. The trailer of the second installment was released on the 1st of July and people are pretty hyped about it. ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’ trailer was indeed very promising as it casts new faces like Akshaye Khanna and Manjari Fadnnis.

This web film will mark Akshaye Khanna’s debut on the OTT platform. The experienced actor seems to have made sure to give it all to this project. Akshaye is going to be seen in the role of an NSG, Hanut Singh. The second season depicts the story of the attack on the Akshardham temple in Gujarat, which took place in 2002. Eventually, 30 people lost their lives due to the terrorist invasion, however, the National Security Guard tracked and killed the terrorists and saved the hostages.

Akshaye was thrilled after donning the NSG uniform, in an interview the actor said, “To be able to wear ‘the uniform’ without taking the oath of the ultimate sacrifice this is a privilege that only an actor is afforded. My only focus during the making has been not to disrespect that privilege.”

The web film stars Gautam Rode, Vivek Dahiya, and is directed by Ken Ghosh. This is the second installment of Contiloe Pictures' ‘Stage of Siege' series from Zee5.

