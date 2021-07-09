  1. Home
State of Siege: Temple Attack Twitter Review: Netizens hail Akshaye Khanna starrer, call it a must watch

Akshaye Khanna starrer ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’ was released today on ZEE5. Twitter reactions to the film are in. Check it out.
‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’, a much-awaited film has finally hit the OTT platform. Akshaye Khanna is back to entertain us. The web film marks Akshaye Khanna’s debut on the OTT platform. This is the second installment of the ‘Stage of Siege' series from Zee5. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the terror flick also features Vivek Dahiya, Gautam Rode, Sameer Soni, Parvin Dabas, and Akshay Oberoi among others. As the film's title suggests, ‘State of Siege: Temple Attack’ is inspired by true events and chronicles the 2002 Akshardham temple attack in Gujarat.

The action movie showcases two armed men killing 30 civilians including a National Security Guard (NSG) commando and police officers. The film attempts to provide a detailed overview of what happened during the operation and how NSG succeeded in saving lives. Akshaye Khanna is essaying the role of Commando Hanut Singh in the film. Finally, the action movie is out and excitement among the film lovers is quite evident on social media. Many Twitter users have given their reviews. While several heaped praises on Akshaye Khanna’s performance, others called it a must-watch because of the good direction. 

Let’s take a look. 

It seems like Twitter users are gushing over the Akshaye Khanna starrer. The 110-minute movie starts with a disclaimer, “The film is inspired by true events and is creative visualization and recreation of the context of those events”. State of Siege: Temple Attack is written by William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo. The film is available to stream on ZEE5.

Also Read: State of Siege: Temple Attack Review: Akshaye Khanna's braveheart story is laced with redundancy

Credits :Pic Credits: ZEE5 YouTube Channel

