From statement prints to acing black on black; Here are 5 trends we’d love to cop from BTS’ Jimin

BTS’ Jimin is not only an exceptional singer but is also a fashion icon in the making. Scroll down to see some of his best trends we’d love to cop.

Talented dancer, singer, rapper, an incredible friend, funny, charismatic, the list goes on and on, but the talent we’re here to praise today is BTS’ Jimin’s incredible sense of fashion. Is there really anything out there Jimin can’t pull off? Don’t think so. From minimal outfits to statement pieces, layering and cute looks, he has the ability to play around with different styles and make them his own. There are hundreds of outfits Jimin has worn that we’ll never forget, but here we gathered the top 5 of the most iconic ones.

Statement show: Straight-from-an-elite-high-school vibes here. A simple black-pants-white-shirt outfit turned into fashion perfection with a statement Gucci vest and of course, Gucci loafers. Jimin knows how to put together multifaceted outfits, and this is one of them. Casual yet elegant, chic and modern. A combo for the win we’ll never forget.

Plaid all over: There are two things Jimin loves passionately when talking fashion: plaids and oversized pieces.

Black on black on black: Prince vibes on point. A simple look that we all just love too much as to be able to ever forget about it. Jimin has the ability to looking stunning while not making any effort, and this look is an example of that.

Gucci king: Jimin’s all-Gucci outfit outfits are a hit! The leather, the embroidered jewels, the hair, the Gucci logo… it’s all a lot to take in, and we’re here for it, after all, Jimin makes it work flawlessly.

Cloudy puff: Jimin knows how to dress comfortably and in-style at the same time, and his suave outfits are proof of it. Comfy but still high-end and making a statement, he could go straight from here to the runway.

Credits :Getty Images

