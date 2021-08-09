Stray Kids’ Lee Know and NCT’s Jungwoo to be MCs from THIS date

As confirmed by MBC and Music Bank’s production team, Stray Kids’ Lee Know and NCT’s Jungwoo will be joining Kim Minju to begin their MC journey together in the episode airing on August 14. The trio is expected to bring a lot of fun and enthusiasm on the show with their amazing personalities, bright energies and playful auras.

The three idols grouped together to pose for the poster of 'Music Bank' and expressed their excitement to work on the show.

NCT’s Jungwoo conveyed his gratitude towards the opportunity as he said that it was an honour for him to be the MC for 'Music Bank' and that he will do his best to bring happiness to the viewers every week.

Stray Kids’ Lee Know talked about how overwhelmed he is about the opportunity and how he will prove himself to be an MC who shows growth and improvement with every episode.

Kim Minju assured fans that the trio will make their Saturdays fun and energetic.

Stray Kids’ Lee Know is well known for his playful and energetic personality. The young singer is often found messing around with his teammates and putting his sense of humour to play. Not only is he a good entertainer, but also a very hardworking and passionate individual who gives his best at everything he does.

NCT’s Jungwoo too is a fun and entertaining personality. The vocalist is well known for his abilities of imitating people and is often found goofing around with the members. He is passionate about singing, dancing and making rhymes.

The three super talented MCs will be showcasing individual performances on the ‘Music Core’ episode airing on August 14 at 3:20 PM KST (11:50 PM IST).

Are you excited to watch the trio on 'Music Bank'? Let us know in the comments below.