Stay With Me singer Chanyeol confirms solo debut at EXO's recent fansign event; Fans express joy

EXO member Chanyeol is preparing for his solo debut according to the fans who attended a recent fan sign event. The Cream Soda singer confirmed his plans for his solo music coming up. This news has made fans extremely happy as the rapper is known for his amazing musical pieces and yet does not have a single individual album. They have all buckled up to experience what the singer has to offer with his music.

Chanyeol confirmed his solo debut in a recent fan sign event

On August 14, EXO held the EXIST Yizhiyu in-person fan sign event for the fans in China and that is when this good news was revealed. The event was held in Qingdao where Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, D.O, Xiumin, Sehun, and Chanyeol himself were present. The members exuded striking visuals as they slayed their baseball wear outfits. The singers had one-to-one conversations with fans present, and that is when EXO-L took the chance to ask him about his solo debut plans. She expressed her wish to listen to his solo music and see him play guitar, to which the Monster singer replied that he indeed was working on his music. As soon as the news hit the internet, fans all over the world expressed their excitement as they had been waiting for years to hear his solo album. Chanyeol has confirmed his solo debut preparations directly to the fans, however, his agency SM Entertainment is yet to comment on it.

Advertisement

About Chanyeol's solo music

The anticipation is at an all-time high among the fans because of the previously released hit songs the EXO member has given to the fans. He has collaborated with some notable Korean artists like LeeHi and Punch and the songs have gone insanely viral as fans love them to date. He released Stay With Me with singer Punch, the iconic OST of the Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun starrer K-drama Goblin, which has accumulated over 270 million streams on Spotify. Another OST with Punch was Go Away Go Away for another hit K-drama called Dr. Romantic 2. He joined hands with Raiden, LeeHi, and CHANGMO for the song Yours.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO's Chen to hold wedding ceremony in October after three years of marriage registration? SM Ent responds