STAYC and NCT Dream are officially preparing for comebacks

STAYC and NCT Dream are officially gearing up for comebacks! On January 28, HIGHUP Entertainment shared that STAYC is currently in the midst of preparing a new album, and is aiming to release it sometime in February. The agency shared, “STAYC is currently stepping up the pace for the last leg of the comeback preparations ahead of the release of the new album. The specific schedule will be released later. We ask for your interest and anticipation for STAYC, who will return with upgraded music."

The girl group debuted in November 2020, with their lead single ‘SO BAD’ from their single album, ‘Star to a Young Culture’. Following this, they released their second single album ‘STAYDOM’ in April 2021, and with its lead single, ‘ASAP’. STAYC’s latest release was their first mini album ‘STEREOTYPE’ in September 2021, along with its hit title track of the same name. Their upcoming release will be their first comeback in about five months.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment has confirmed reports of NCT Dream’s comeback, sharing “NCT Dream is preparing a new album with the aim of releasing in March. We ask for your interest.”

NCT Dream debuted in 2016, as the third sub-unit of SM Entertainment’s boy group, NCT. In May 2021, NCT Dream released their first studio album ‘Hot Sauce’ which topped the Gaon Album chart, and the title track became the sub-unit’s first single to peak at number one on the Gaon Digital chart. Following this, the group released the repackaged album, ‘Hello Future’, and the combined sales of ‘Hot Sauce’ and ‘Hello Future’ crossed 3,000,000 copies, earning them their first ‘triple million seller’ title. Due to the success of their latest release, expectations are high for their upcoming release.

Stay tuned for more updates about STAYC and NCT Dream’s comebacks!

