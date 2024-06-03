STAYC announces first full-length album Metamorphic; to make 2024 comeback on July 1

Mark Your calendars because STAYC has finally announced their 2024 comeback date after a long wait. The six-piece group last had their Korean release in 2023. Since almost a year later, the group is making their return, there’s much excitement surrounding their first full-length album release.

STAYC confirmed to make comeback on July 1 with first full-length album Metamorphic

On June 2, STAYC revealed that they are all set to make their 2024 comeback on July 1. To make the announcement, they released a cryptic teaser with the caption ‘waiting for only 1 thing’.

The group has confirmed that they will release their first full-length album Metamorphic to mark the 2024 comeback.

In addition, the group also released a spoiler trailer for their upcoming full-length album Metamorphic, delivering insights into the concept of their forthcoming release. Fans are now highly anticipating the premiere, as STAYC is renowned for gifting fans diverse musical treats each time. Are you excited?

Watch below STAYC’s announcement teaser and spoiler trailer for Metamorphic:

More about STAYC's discography

STAYC is a six-piece K-pop group formed by High Up Entertainment, an agency created by the renowned producer duo Black Eyed Pliseung.

By October 2020, all six members including Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, Yoon, and J were revealed to debut with the agencies’ then-upcoming girl group.

Advertisement

Then on November 12, 2020, the group marked their official debut with their first single album Star to a Young Culture. This album immediately piqued K-pop’s interest as it signifies the name of the group itself.

In particular, their mentor Black Eyed Pliseung duo are known as hitmakers, having produced music for popular K-pop groups like Apink, TWICE, miss A, SISTAR, and more.

STAYC didn’t disappoint fans and continued producing unique music that breaks norms and transcends genres and styles. Till now, the group has unveiled three extended plays including STEREOTYPE (2021), YOUNG-LUV.COM (2022), and TEENFRESH (2023).

They also released four single albums including Star to a Young Culture (2020), STAYDOM (2021), WE NEED LOVE (2022), and Teddy Bear (2024). Some of their massive hit tracks are ASAP, SO BAD, Bubble, RUN2U, Teddy Bear, BEAUTIFUL MONSTER, YOUNG LUV, and more.

The members also lent their ethereal voices to STAR, an OST from Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah starrer slice-of-life Our Blues.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy re-peaks at no 1 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs chart in South Korea, overtaking NewJeans’ How Sweet