STAYC breaks the ‘STEREOTYPE’ in refreshing high school themed music video

STAYC has combined their ‘Gen Z’ vibe with one of wisdom and inspiration in their new song. On September 6 the rookie girl group released their first mini-album called ‘STEREOTYPE’ along with a title song of the same name at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). A fun music video was released showing the girls in fashionable high school clothing that deserves a magazine of its own.

The music video starts with the STAYC block letters dropping to the ground as the girls pose around lockers singing about people staring at them and how they feel more confident than bothered by people’s eyes. The sweet camaraderie of the members is on display as they dress each other up and walk through the corridors owning up their beauty.

The important message of not judging people is conveyed throughout the video as STAYC emphasizes not looking at people with tinted glasses. The ‘good girls’ flaunt their fashion skills in checkered school uniforms and fancy prom dresses alike, standing out as cheerleaders, singers, and more while relaying their album’s message of liking yourself without worrying about people’s opinions.

The video beholds a story of success as with the continued support from the STAYC members the girls fulfil their dreams cheering each other on. The album consists of 4 songs in total, which apart from the title track are ‘I’LL BE THERE’, ‘SLOW DOWN’ and ‘COMPLEX’. This is STAYC’s debut mini-album as previously the group has released 2 single albums, ‘Star to a Young Culture’ and ‘Staydom’ that were complete hits.

