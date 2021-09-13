STAYC breaks their personal record for 1st mini album 'STEREOTYPE' with THESE achievements

STAYC broke a personal record for their first week of album sales with their first mini-album 'STEREOTYPE'. According to Hanteo Chart, STAYC's first mini-album 'STEREOTYPE' achieved 43,617 copies just on the first day of the release. Their previously released second single 'STAYDOM' had achieved 35,518 copies in first-week album sales, and STAYC has now officially surpassed this record.

Not just that, The group's title track under the same name also received impressive results, as their music video reached 20 million views on YouTube less than a week after its release. For those unversed, On September 6 the rookie girl group released their first mini-album called ‘STEREOTYPE’ along with a title song of the same name at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). STAYC has combined their ‘Gen Z’ vibe with one of wisdom and inspiration in their new song. The ‘good girls’ flaunt their unique fashion in checkered school uniforms and fancy prom dresses, standing out as cheerleaders, singers, and more while relaying their album’s message of liking yourself without worrying about people’s opinions.

The album consists of 4 songs in total, which apart from the title track are ‘I’LL BE THERE’, ‘SLOW DOWN’ and ‘COMPLEX’. This is STAYC’s debut mini-album as previously the group has released 2 single albums, ‘Star to a Young Culture’ and ‘Staydom’ that were complete hits. Congratulations to STAYC.

