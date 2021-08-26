STAYC brings it a complete circle with mesmerising concept photos for ‘STEREOTYPE’

STAYC are planning on breaking all the stereotypes one barrier at a time with their latest comeback. The preparations leading up to the days of the album release have become filled with the beauty of the girls of STAYC who are leaving no chances to show what they are made of. The latest update is their release of some stunning teasers.

Rookie girl group STAYC is set to release their first mini-album since their debut in November 2020 and all we can say is ‘Wow!’. After a long series of the first set of concept photos that had them posing in nature surrounded by flower fields and forest trees, the second set was dropped with much anticipation from the fans. The fashion diva side of the STAYC girls took the front stage as Yoon and J posed in front of their posters and the other one with a pink background. The various colours of their hair became the point of attention as orange bangs and space buns stole the show.

Sumin and Sieun made various gestures with their hands as they too were seen in similar sets of backgrounds. A checkered pattern was followed for their outfits as the quirky hairstyles made them stand out even further.

ISA and Seeun’s images were the last in line as the girls appealed with their unmissable beauty lounging on amidst flowers. Their fashion sense was on point so much so that they looked ready to walk a ramp any second.

STAYC will release ‘STEREOTYPE’ on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s everything we know about STAYC’s comeback so far

Are you excited for ‘STEREOTYPE’? Let us know below.