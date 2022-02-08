STAYC confirms February comeback on THIS date with ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’

After confirming on January 28 that girl group STAYC is currently in the midst of preparing a new album, HIGHUP Entertainment has finally released more details! On February 8, STAYC unveiled the teaser schedule for the group’s comeback. The girl group will be releasing its second mini album, ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’, on February 21, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

According to the teaser schedule, we can expect concept photos to drop on six consecutive days, from February 10 to 15. Following this, STAYC will also be releasing two music video teasers as well as a highlight medley, leading up to their comeback on February 21.

Meanwhile, on February 7 at midnight KST (February 6, 8:30 pm IST), STAYC had released the ‘spoiler teaser’ for their comeback, announcing the name of the mini album, ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’. The group also has a website set up with the words ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’, with a countdown in place leading up to the comeback.

STAYC debuted in November 2020, with their lead single ‘SO BAD’. Following this, they released their second single album ‘STAYDOM’ in April 2021, and its lead single, ‘ASAP’. The group’s latest release is their first mini album ‘STEREOTYPE’, which dropped in September 2021, along with its hit title track of the same name. STAYC’s ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ will be their first comeback in about five months, as it releases on February 21, at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) Stay tuned for more updates about STAYC's upcoming release!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK nabs another first as ‘How You Like That’ performance video crosses 1 Billion views