STAYC confirms preparations for comeback in September

On August 4, rookie group STAYC’s agency HIGHUP Entertainment informed various media outlets about the girl group’s preparation for their highly anticipated return in September. According to the agency, the girl group is in its final stage of preparation and has already completed the shooting for the music video of the title song. The comeback is set for early September, however, the exact date is yet to be finalised.

The girl group’s name ‘STAYC’ stands for ‘Star of a Young Culture’ and consists of a total of six members, Sumin, Park Si Eun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J. The rookie group debuted in November 2020 with the song ‘SO BAD’ and garnered an astounding 2.6 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release.

STAYC has received an incredible amount of love and support from fans all across the globe and has thus been able to achieve a lot despite being a fourth-generation rookie group.

STAYC’s second album ‘STAYDOM’ also did great and strengthened the group’s standing in the K-pop industry. Released in April this year, the album successfully sold more than 50,000 copies after its release and the girl group’s second title song ‘ASAP’ reached the milestone of 10 Million views on YouTube within 3 days of its release, a feat that is not easy for any new group.

With all the high-end music STAYC has provided the fans with, in the previous comebacks, they cannot seem to wait for September to arrive to witness yet another successful masterpiece by the group.

ALSO READ: Rookie group T1419 confirms comeback on August 23

Are you excited for STAYC’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.