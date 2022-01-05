STAYC joins Apple Music and Shazam’s ‘2022 5 Notable Artists’ list

South Korean girl group STAYC has been selected as a part of ‘2022 5 Notable Artists’ by the global music platform Apple Music and music discovery app Shazam. STAYC’s lead single ‘ASAP’ from their second single album ‘STAYDOM’ released in April 2021, gained immense attention. The music video reached 20 million views in nine days and the song has maintained a high position on the Korean Shazam chart since its release.

In regards to this, STAYC expressed their feelings as, “We think we were selected as part of ‘2022 5 Notable Artists’, thanks to many people’s interest and love for our music. We thank everyone who loves STAYC and will deliver our positive energy with better music and influential activities in the future.”

Ayra Starr, Sad Night Dynamite, Danny Lux, and Lyn Lapid were also chosen as part of this list alongside STAYC.

STAYC debuted in 2020 with 6 members — Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J — under High Up Entertainment. The group’s name is an acronym for ‘Star To A Young Culture’, which was also the title of their debut single album. STAYC established itself as a leading 4th generation idol group last year with their hit song ‘ASAP’, followed by another popular release, ‘STEREOTYPE’. The girl group also got their first win on a music show with the song.

STAYC also won 6 awards in 2021 across various year-end award ceremonies, including the ‘Next Leader Award’ at The Fact Music Awards and the ‘New Wave Singer Award’ at the Asia Artist Awards.

STAYC plans to communicate with fans in 2022 by giving off its unique ‘Teen Fresh’ charms.

Congratulations to STAYC!