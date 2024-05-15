STAYC members launch personal Instagram accounts 4 years after debut; Here's where you can follow them

Since their debut in 2020, STAYC members have updated fans through their official Instagram account, managed by the group’s agency, High Up Entertainment. But now, all six members have officially joined the social networking platform with their personal accounts. ISA, Park Si Eun, Se Eun, Sumin, Yoon, and J have finally created new handles, with all of them following each other.

STAYC members create new personal Instagram accounts, garnering over 100K followers already

On May 14, all six STAYC members officially launched their personal Instagram accounts, with each of them already garnering over 100K followers with just one post. Yoon has the highest with 192K followers, ISA currently has 174K followers, Se Eun has 157K, Si Eun has gained 148K, J has 144K, and Sumin has reached 141K.

Follow the STAYC members’ personal accounts here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Know more about STAYC

STAYC is a K-pop group formed by High Up Entertainment, a label established by the Black Eyed Pliseung duo. On November 12, 2020, the group debuted with SO BAD, a song from their first single album, Star To A Young Culture.

Advertisement

They quickly became known for their bubblegum pop style, which sometimes resembles TWICE’s concept. However, STAYC soon began experimenting with vast music genres, from pop-punk dance tunes and tropical house sounds to synth-pop. The band almost excels at anything.

Their usual concept is considered teen-fresh or the Y2K style, which suits the members’ vocal undertones and visuals. Some of their major hits include STEREOTYPE, RUN2U, ASAP, BEAUTIFUL MONSTER, Teddy Bear, POPPPY, and more.

Catch up on STAYC's discography and latest activities

Overall, STAYC’s current discography includes three mini-albums: TEENFRESH (2023), Young-Luv.com (2022), and Stereotype (2021), seven singles albums comprising Lit (2023), Teddy Bear (2023), Teddy Bear Japanese version (2023), Poppy (2022), We Need Love (2022), STAYDOM (2021), and the debut Star To A Young Culture (2020).

Most recently, there was news about the group gearing up for a brand-new album release in 2024. In March, they concluded their first world tour Teenfresh which was kicked off last year.

For the month-long tour, STAYC made stops in major cities around the world, including Seoul, China, Japan, Taipei, Singapore, and a bunch of European and American regions. At the concerts, they performed their popular songs, including SO BAD, RUN2U, and more, captivating the crowd with their impressive vocals and stage presence.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s pet dog Dalgom turns 9; Here’s how singer celebrated his birthday with family