STAYC releases a dreamy and hazy spoiler image for their latest comeback ‘Stereotype’

STAYC has been buzzing a lot in the community regarding their comeback and they have finally confirmed the awaited comeback with a spoiler image and the theme is completely unexpected. The image has a film and bokeh effect, which gives it a vintage feel. Only their shoes can be seen but even the style for that is different from another. Floral chunky heels, black sparkly boots and a bright pink 80’s themed boots is displayed against the green grass and this indicates that STAYC has taken up a completely new concept, different from their previous tracks like ‘So Bad’ and ‘ASAP’ and we cannot wait to see what else they have in store for us!

On August 11, STAYC made a surprise comeback with a live broadcast through Naver V LIVE's official channel. On this day, STAYC showed their natural charm with casual clothes and sweet conversations. In particular, STAYC, who recently joined the global fan community platform 'Weverse', said, "We were excited, and SWITH (fan club) was excited. It's a new world because we can communicate a lot." revealed

Then, STAYC shared 'Today's TMI' and gave a special fan service while having a capture time. Not only that, they actively communicated by reading comments from fans in real time, from anecdotes from when they were trainees to recommending songs they enjoy listening to these days.

Finally, STAYC said, "We have choreography lessons, so we will be leaving. We’re filming a lot these days, but if you guys wait a little bit, SWITH will become just as busy. Please look forward to it."

On the other hand, after successfully completing activities for the title song 'ASAP' of the second single 'STAYDOM' released in April, STAYC is actively working with fans with various contents such as 'StayC-Gnull' and others.

