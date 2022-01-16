STAYC’s popular track ‘Stereotype’ creates new record by surpassing THIS many views on YouTube

STAYC’s latest comeback release ‘Stereotype’ becomes their first MV to surpass 50 million views on YoutTube. The MV was released on September 21, 2021. Since the release, the song has received a lot of love and appreciation for the deep lyrics and attractive instrumentation.

Recently, STAYC, along with aespa, won the ‘Rookie of the Year’ at the 36th Golden Disc Awards on January 8th. They thanked the fans and said, “We debuted at a difficult time last year, so We didn’t have a lot of days to perform with the audience yet, but we are forever thankful for the appreciation and support we receive from our fans.”

STAYC was recently named in the '5 artists to pay attention to in 2022' selected by Apple Music, a global music platform, and Shazam, a music discovery app. The title song 'ASAP' of STAYC's second single 'STAYDOM', released in April 2021, has been at the top of the Korean Shazam chart ever since its release. was selected as the only '5 artists to pay attention to in 2022'.

STAYC said, "Thanks to the many people who showed interest and love for our music, I think that I was selected as one of the 'Five Artists to Pay Attention to in 2022'. We will deliver our positive energy through good music and influential activities.”

STAYC is a South Korean girl group formed by High Up Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J. They debuted on November 12, 2020, with the release of their debut single album ‘Star to a Young Culture’.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday BLACKPINK's Jennie: We recommend 4 of her best vlogs you can binge watch on her special day

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards' here.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.