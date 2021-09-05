STAYC take on a high school concept for ‘Stereotype’ MV teaser; surprises fans with a hidden track

STAYC’s latest comeback with their first mini-album, ‘Stereotype’, had the fans curious of the concept earlier with the cryptic posters, trailers, performance trailers etc but with the latest MV teaser, the STAYC girls definitely told us what was going down! Bright backgrounds, colourful and feminine uniforms, coy smiles and cute tricks take us back to our school days! Each member looks extremely gorgeous in their outfits and the two lines along with the melody was enough to get us hooked! The MV along with the album is set to release on September 6th at 2:30 pm IST.

‘Stereotype' is the first mini-album released by '4th generation representative group' STAYC, who has both skills and visuals. Through this comeback, STAYC is foretelling a more mature and complete teen fresh charm. The title song 'Sunglasses' is produced by Hi-Up Entertainment's representative producers Black Eyed Pilseung and Jeon Gun, and contains STAY's own 'teen fresh' genre.

This is STAYC's first song, created at the time the formation of STAYC's members is complete, and is a hidden track that will be released after two years. It is a song that depicts Stacey's unique teenage and elegance, with the message 'I hope we all don't have any prejudice and just look at it as it is'. Producer Black Eyed Pilseung said, "As soon as STAYC made their debut, they thought it would not be convincing to deliver the social message contained in ‘Sunglasses’”.

STAYC is planning to show off a stronger 'Teen Fresh' through the first mini-album 'Stereotype'. Their unique signature 'Teen Fresh', which combines 'Teenager' and 'Fresh', more intuitively expresses the team's identity, ‘GEN-Z’. At the same time, it adds freshness of a rookie, and has established itself as a unique genre since their debut. The title song 'Sunglasses' is based on the 'Teen Fresh' genre that can only be shown by STAYC and contains both a popping teen genre as well as luxurious elegance at the same time.

ALSO READ: STAYC takes fans back to school days with the concept trailer for ‘STEREOTYPE’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the MV teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.