STAYC takes fans back to school days with the concept trailer for ‘STEREOTYPE’

STAYC is gearing up for a comeback! On September 1 KST, the rookie group revealed an interesting concept trailer for their upcoming album ‘STEREOTYPE’, turning into high school students and enjoying the lives of teenagers. The mini-album will be entering the music industry on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The concept trailer starts with Isa opening her locker, and along with it, a bucket full of nostalgia for the good old days as a high schooler. Initially, all the members can be seen enjoying their time at the school together, having fun at the playground, practising the piano and sharing their love for books. However, there comes a twist when Sieun becomes sad and lonely and starts distancing herself from her friends, joining the girls back soon after.

Here’s the concept teaser for ‘STEREOTYPE’.

The concept trailer narrates some important aspects of the comeback as it says- “Even when the morning sun slowly lights up the sky, I wish for the starts to never lose their light. My soul has often dreamt of such unique starts. A golden summer day, your eyes tired of sunlight, wanting to be there, where the stars are gently twinkling. In the world of stars moving high and fast, if there’s such a star, may it reach the people who hide their love, and the poets who find it divine.”

It looks like, every line of this narration is dedicated to each one of the four songs of the album.

This will be STAYC’s comeback after they last released an album ‘STAYDOM’ in April this year.

