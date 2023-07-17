STAYC to make their comeback after 6 months? HIGHUP Entertainment makes brief comment

According to a statement made on July 17 by HIGHUP Entertainment, STAYC is diligently preparing for an album that will be released on August 16. About six months have passed since the release of STAYC's fourth single album, Teddy Bear, in February. Through the title melody of a similar name, 'Teddy Bear', STAYC emitted a special teen charm. They were adored for their bright melodies and simple, addictive point choreography, such as Teddy Bear dance, and they ruled numerous music charts and music broadcasts, establishing themselves as the fourth generation's representative.

STAYC’s comeback in August:

STAYC, which appeared in 2020, has shown its presence in different pointers up until this point. In Japan, they delivered their second single album 'Teddy Bear', effectively finished a local feature, and held a performance fan meeting in Korea to understand the energetic love of fans. Furthermore, following 'STEREOTYPE', 'ASAP' surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify with a solo song, and the first mini 'STEREOTYPE' and the second small collection YOUNG-LUV.COM and the second single 'STAYDOM', every one of the three albums crossed 100 million streams, demonstrating the strong music source power. STAYC, which shows consistent development with every collection, is supposed to return with a more updated glance through this comeback.

STAYC’s activities:

The 4th generation girl group STAYC has joined Momentica, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform run by Levels, a Dunamu and HYBE joint venture. The entry of HYBE artists as well as different artists is speeding up, and the business is supposed to pick up speed. Momentica said in July that it would start seriously expanding its intellectual property (IP) with STAYC. The goal is to improve the user experience by expanding the digital collectible 'Take' and acquiring intellectual property (IP) in a variety of areas, such as content and artist brands. Momentica likewise upholds the Japanese market by giving promoting backing to the fans who went to STAYC first performance fan meeting in Japan. The STAYC X Momentica Welcome Cafe will also be open on Seoul's cafe street on July 28 and 29. As of late, virtual idols MAEVE and HYBE's next girl group survival program 'R U Next?' entered the store, sharing exclusive moments as NFT.

