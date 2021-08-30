STAYC unveils intriguing highlight medley and teaser images for ‘STEREOTYPE’

Stay alert K-pop enthusiasts! Because STAYC is gearing up for a super exciting comeback! On August 15, STAYC confirmed the preparations for the group’s first mini-album ‘STEREOTYPE’ which will be releasing on September 6 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Ever since, the group has been teasing fans about the album. On August 27 KST, the group unveiled two new group teaser images followed by a highlight medley for the album on August 30 KST.

The album will consist of a total of four tracks including the title song ‘STEREOTYPE’, ‘I’ll BE THERE’, ‘SLOW DOWN’ and ‘COMPLEX’.

The highlight medley revealed the rookie group’s perfectly balanced high pitched vocals and incredible rap style through a sneak peek into the four songs on their upcoming album through the highlight medley. However, what is interesting to see is that the group kept the music for all these tracks a secret by only revealing a part of the lyrics.

Here’s the highlight medley for ‘STEREOTYPE’.

Previously, the group revealed group concept photos for the album. All the six members can be seen standing close to each other while posing at the camera with a poker face. The girls look amazing as they’re dressed in colourful checkered clothing, complimenting their impeccable charms.

Here are the concept photos for ‘STEREOTYPE’.

Prior to this, STAYC revealed individual teaser images, concept trailers and schedule for the upcoming mini-album.

This will be the group’s second comeback this year as they released the super hit album ‘STAYDOM’ and the title song ‘ASAP’ back in April.

Are you excited about STAYC’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.