STAYC's Seeun and Yoon to take temporary hiatus owing to health issues; agency releases official statement

STAYC members Seeun and Yoon will be taking a temporary hiatus due to health concerns. The agency released an official statement regarding their health and break. November 12 marks their 3rd anniversary since their debut. The group consists of six members which include Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J.

STAYC's Seeun and Yoon to take time off from activities

STAYC members Seeun and Yoon will be taking time off from activities. Their agency High Up Entertainment made an official statement. The company said that the members Seeun and Yoon visited a hospital in Japan and due to their poor health, they were advised to take time off and rest by medical professionals. They added that Seeun and Yoon would be sitting out of the TGC Teen 2023 Winter supported by the SIW2023 schedule. Lastly, they asked the fans to understand the situation and thanked them for their support.

Many fans wished the members a speedy recovery while some also raised concerns about their health and schedule. Fans voiced their disappointment about the busy schedules of the girls and asked the agency to manage their schedules better so that the idols get proper rest.

STAYC celebrates 3 years since debut

On November 12, STAYC and their fans celebrated the group's 3-year anniversary. They took to social media and posted pictures to mark the event. The six-member group debuted on November 12, 2020, with Star to a Young Culture and music video for the lead single So Bad. The track entered Billboard's K-pop Hot 100 and World Digital Songs Sales chart.

Prior to their debut, members Sieun and Seeun appeared in various dramas as actors. Sieun is the daughter of respected singer Park Nam Joo. The member has been a part of hit dramas like Queen for Seven Days, The Crowned Clown, and more. Seeun has also acted in The Guardians and Circle.

The group's latest release was their third EP Teenfresh which was released on August 16, 2023. The group is currently on a world tour. STAYC is most well known for their track ASAP.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 2023 Seoul Music Awards: ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, GOT7's BamBam, NMIXX and more announced as first performer lineup