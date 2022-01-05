Stays celebrate with #HANdredOnKOMCA as Stray Kids’ HAN bags credits for 100 songs on KOMCA

Another rising phoenix in the world of singer-songwriters! Han Jisung, known by his stage name HAN is the member of the K-pop boy group Stray Kids under JYP Entertainment. At only 21 years of age, he has made a striking milestone for himself by being credited for 100 songs with the Korean Music Copyright Association as of January 4, 2022.

The Stray Kids member has written a story like no other for himself by participating in the song writing process for his own group as well as being a part of 3RACHA as J.ONE, the trio, and now subunit, consisting of fellow members Bang Chan as CB97 and Changbin as SPEARB. This has allowed him to become the youngest K-pop on the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) list to be credited for over 100 songs.

HAN debuted with Stray Kids and its original 8 other members on March 6, 2018 after participating in the survival reality show of the same name. He trained for 3 years under his agency during which the boys of 3RACHA released music from 2017.

Over the years, he has contributed towards the music of Stray Kids as well as 3RACHA. Now, taking over the process by himself in some of the tracks, fans have been introduced to the style of HAN and seem to be loving it. The Stays decided to celebrate this achievement by trending the hashtag #HANdredOnKOMCA worldwide.

Congratulations HAN!

