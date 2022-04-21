Still 17’s Yang Se Jong & Pinocchio's Lee Yoo Bi to star alongside Bae Suzy in new webtoon-based drama?

On April 20th, Yang Se Jong and Lee Yoo Bi may be Netflix's new original series ‘The Girl Downstairs' cast members. Yang Se Jong could take on the role of Lee Won Jun, the male lead. The drama tells the story of Idol Lee Doo Na, who chooses to retire, and Lee Won Jun, a freshman in college, living in the same shared house.

This will be Yang Se Jong’s first drama after his military discharge. He enlisted in the army after JTBC's 'My Country' and was discharged from the military in November last year. Bae Suzy was considering the role of the female lead, Lee Doo Na. Yang Se Jong and Bae Suzy are expected to work together in one drama.

Yang Se Jong is a South Korean actor and model. Yang Se Jong became well known when he starred as a young chef in the 2017 romance drama ‘Temperature of Love’ which won him three Best New Actor awards at the SBS Drama Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, and the 6th APAN Star Awards. His other works included ‘Dr. Romantic’ (2016), ‘Duel’ (2017), ‘Still 17’ (2018) & ‘My Country: The New Age’ (2019).

Lee Yoo Bi began her career in the 2011 sitcom ‘Vampire Idol’, then played supporting roles in television dramas ‘The Innocent Man’ (2012), ‘Gu Family Book’ (2013), and ‘Pinocchio’ (2014), as well as the films ‘The Royal Tailor’ (2014) and ‘Twenty’ (2015). Lee Yoo Bi plays her first leading role in ‘Scholar Who Walks the Night’, adapted from the webtoon about a Joseon vampire scholar and a cross-dressing bookseller.

In 2017, she starred alongside Choi Minho in the JTBC web drama ‘Somehow 18’. In October 2017, she signed with new management agency 935 Entertainment. In 2018, she starred in the medical slice-of-life drama, ‘A Poem a Day’.

