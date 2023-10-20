Still 17, Temperature of Love, Doona! and more; here are top K-dramas starring Yang Se Jong

Yang Se Jong, born on December 23, 1992, is a beloved South Korean actor and model. Highly underrated he is best known for his roles in K-drama Still 17 and Temperature of Love. After his roles in various acting projects, The actor witnessed a significant surge in popularity and earned the title of monster rookie by the media. In 2017, he also earned a place in the Forbes Korea 2030 Power Leaders List, ranking fourth for his remarkable achievements, including starring in four dramas in the first year of his acting career. Now, having already appeared in the romance K-drama Doona! alongside the nation's first love, Bae Suzy, let's take a look at some of the K-dramas starring Yang Se Jong.

Still 17

Still 17, also known as 30 but 17, tells the story of Woo Seo Ri (Shin Hye Sun), a violinist who fell into a coma at the age of 17 due to an unforeseen accident. After she wakes up from it she is a 30-year-old person but her mind is still 17. She then meets Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong) a 30-year-old man who is reluctant to fall in love because of a trauma he experienced 13 years ago. Together, they heal and slowly fall in love. Yang Se Jong was honored with the Excellence Award at the SBS Drama Awards in recognition of his outstanding performance in the series.

Temperature of Love

It is a story about two people who meet online and how love blossoms between them. Lee Hyun Soo (Seo Hyun Jin), who left her job to pursue her dream of becoming a TV writer, and Ohn Jung Sun (Yang Se Jong), who aspires to open a restaurant and become a French food chef, first connect online and then meet in person, sparking a budding romance. But they soon discover just how little they truly know about each other, leading them to later separate as they choose different career paths. For his performance in this role, Yang Se Jong received the Best New Actor award at the SBS Drama Awards, the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards, and the 6th APAN Star Awards.

Duel

This thriller K-drama is about Jang Deuk Cheon (Jung Jae Young), a seasoned detective, who faces a heart-wrenching situation when his daughter is kidnapped. He embarks on a relentless pursuit, facing significant challenges, to unravel the mystery surrounding his situation and locate his child before it's too late. Surprisingly, the only clue he has are the two men with identical faces he had seen at the crime scene. In this series, Yang Se Jong acted as three different characters, earning praise for his portrayal.

My Country: The New Age

This historical melodrama is set at the end of the Goryeo period and the early start of the Joseon period. It narrates the tale of two friends who turned into enemies when they had a major disagreement about the future direction of their country. Yang Se Jong plays Seo Hwi, a warrior following in the footsteps of his renowned commander father, Seo Geom. He refuses to compromise in the face of injustice.

Advertisement

Doona!

Doona! is the recently released romance K-drama starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in leading roles. Lee Doo Na (Bae Suzy) was a well-known face in the music industry. She was part of a popular idol group but for some unknown reason backed away from celebrity life. Now she is living in a shared house with a college student Won Jun (Yang Se Jong) who was a fan of Doo Na in her idol days. As they begin living together, he becomes increasingly intrigued by Doo Na's mysterious life.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doona! Early Review: Bae Suzy has Yang Se Jong whipped in amusing, enticing love tale